North Okanagan police impound vehicle going 164 km/h

It was a rough way to kick-start a new move to British Columbia.
An out-of-province driver, said to be in the process of moving to B.C., was caught speeding by a BC Highway Patrol Officer going 164 kilometres an hour.
The driver was given a hefty $483 fine and lost his vehicle for a week after being busted outside of Falkland Wednesday afternoon.
“Not a great way to start your B.C. adventure,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said.
BC Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to obey speed limits and to drive defensively.
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.