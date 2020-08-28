Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Carina Heunis Aug. 28, 2020. (Contributed)

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking the public for help in locating 35-year-old Carina Heunis.

“Police have followed up on several leads however, Carina remains missing and police are very concerned for her health and well-being,” said Cpl. Tania Finn on Friday, Aug. 28.

Heunis is described as Caucasian woman, 5’8” in height and 144 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carina Heunis is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP search for missing 80-year-old man

READ MORE: Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Just Posted

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Hotel visitor numbers up; length of stay down: Tourism Kelowna

‘More people may be staying with friends and family or in other accommodations, like short-term rentals or campgrounds’

Crews fight garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department received a call at 9:48 p.m.

Morning Start: Your eyes have a resolution of 576 megapixels

Your morning start for Friday, August 28, 2020

Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

According to the City of West Kelowna, the fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Most Read