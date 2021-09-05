North Okanagan-Shuswap election candidates to be grilled on climate

Climate will be the focus of an all-candidates forum in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding. The forum will be held virtually through Zoom on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Shuswap Climate Action and Vernon Climate Action Now. (Black Press - file photo)

Two groups focused on climate action have banded together to host a North Okanagan-Shuswap all-candidates forum on climate.

Shuswap Climate Action (SCA) and Vernon Climate Action Now (CAN!) would like to invite you to attend the virtual 2021 North Okanagan-Shuswap Candidates Forum on Climate taking place on Friday, Sept. 10, online at 7 p.m.

This event is supported by the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment (CAPE), Chase Environmental Action Group, Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chapter of Shuswap Climate Action, Shuswap Solar Energy Society, Shuswap Environmental Action Society, First Community – GreenSpace, and KAIROS Ecumenical Committee.

“Climate change is one of the top issues on the minds of voters in this electoral district,” said the organizing groups in a release. “We have heard the concerns from local communities over the past months, and we know that this election presents a pivotal moment in federal politics and the fight against climate change.”

The virtual all-candidates forum on the issue of climate will be on Zoom from 7:00 to 8:30 PM. Dr. Warren Bell of Salmon Arm will be the moderator.

“Please have your questions ready as we will offer an opportunity for participants to ask their questions at the end,” said SCA. “The event will be recorded in its entirety for posting later on social media and our websites.”

Participants can register online at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/169222199153 or access through the Internet: www.shuswapclimate.org, or Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1AYWyU5tB.

To submit questions, or for more information, please email: shuswap.climate@telus.net or climatevernon@gmail.com

Canada Election 2021