Vernon singer Justin J. Moore plays all the parts in his latest song cover, The Eagles’ classic Hotel California. (Photo contributed)

Vernon singer Justin J. Moore plays all the parts in his latest song cover, The Eagles’ classic Hotel California. (Photo contributed)

YouTube not a happy place for North Okanagan singer’s Hotel California cover song/video

Justin J. Moore remake of The Eagles’ classic twice blocked on copyright grounds

Close your eyes and you can hear Don Felder’s legendary, haunting guitar introduction. You can hear Don Henley on vocals. You can hear Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner and Joe Walsh on background vocals.

You can hear Felder’s guitar solo later in the song.

You’d swear you were listening to The Eagles’ 1976 classic Hotel California, the title track to their mega-selling album.

But you’re not.

You’re listening, instead, to a flawless cover of the rock classic by Vernon’s Justin J. Moore, known for covering songs with his musical parents, Paul Moore and Melina Schein.

And, unfortunately for Moore and his audience, all you can do is listen.

Moore twice has posted his cover video to YouTube, only to have it blocked from the site by a publishing company on copyright grounds.

“They took the video down again. Major bummer,” said Moore.

Moore freelances and produces cover songs for clients, which has been earning him a living over the past year with COVID.

One client wanted Moore to rewrite Hotel California, produce and sing it for his wife who is suffering with Parkinson’s Disease.

“I wrote about how they met in India, their city and about their struggles to the tune of Hotel California,” said Moore, 20.

The couple loved the song, said Moore, who has always been a fan of the Eagles’ classic. So he decided to do his version in his bedroom. Moore plays electric, bass and acoustic guitar in the six- minute 24-second video, sings Henley’s lead vocal and provides the backing vocals, and nails Felder’s solo.

“It was something I couldn’t tear myself away from,” said Moore. “I was working 10 hours a day for four days on this.”

Moore’s cover can be heard here.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated Monday, Feb. 22, to include Moore’s video being removed from YouTube

READ MORE: Viral Vernon-born singer to serve up Moore music

READ MORE: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

READ MORE: WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Musicvideo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns
Next story
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna crews knock down vehicle fire Sunday night

Kelowna Fire Department said the fire was likely caused by a failed block heater

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna neighbourhood

A sizable police presence took over Seratoga Road on Sunday afternoon

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)
Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

A map showing new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18 by health service delivery area. (BCCDC)
COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

New BCCDC data shows a significant fall in COVID-19 numbers across the Okanagan

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Most Read