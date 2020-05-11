North Okanagan teen missing

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen May 9 at his Salmon River Road home.
Dreydon Desjarlais was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and was carrying a red and black backpack.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating the missing youth and are “very concerned” for his well being.
The 5-foot-8 and around 100 pound boy has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or nokscrimestoppers.com.
