North Okanagan teen missing

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP search for 16-year-old boy last seen at Salmon River Road home

Dreydon Desjarlais, 16, was last seen at his Salmon River Road home on May 9, 2020. (RCMP)

Police are looking for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen May 9 at his Salmon River Road home.

Dreydon Desjarlais was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, jeans and was carrying a red and black backpack.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are requesting public assistance in locating the missing youth and are “very concerned” for his well being.

The 5-foot-8 and around 100 pound boy has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the local police detachment or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights goalie moving to Junior A

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.