Not so smart: Kelowna RCMP seeing false 911 calls from watches

Falling skiers and snowboarders are causing problems for local police.
Six separate 911 calls have come into Kelowna RCMP this winter, all a result of riders not having turned off their SOS function off on their watch.
When falling with it on, your smart watch could automatically call RCMP, as if it was a fall at home or a vehicle collision.
It last happened on Jan. 10, prompting emergency services to go to a local ski resort, though the source could not be found.
“Kelowna RCMP respond to all calls but this potentially could cause police, fire or ambulance the inability to respond to a real emergency in a timely manner,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.
Police are asking that when heading to the ski kills, smart watch owners go to their settings and turn off their fall detection.
