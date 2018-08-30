Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s pulling the province out of the federal climate change plan.

The move comes after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the approval of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

RELATED: B.C. First Nations hail court's quash of Kinder Morgan pipeline approval

Notley is calling on the federal government to immediately appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

She says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must also call an emergency session of Parliament to fix the process so that the pipeline can be built.

Until that happens, she says the province will remain outside the federal climate plan.

RELATED: Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The federal government has said it is reviewing the court decision and plans on pushing forward with the project.

The Canadian Press

