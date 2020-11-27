November temperatures warmer than average in Kelowna

Kelowna won’t see much in the way of rain or snow until around Dec. 10

If you thought November felt warmer than usual, you are right.

According to Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, Kelowna received roughly 30 millimetres of rain and 30 centimetres of snow this month. On average, Kelowna receives about 24 mm of rainfall and 14 cm of snowfall in the month of November.

This month has also been warmer than average, coming in at 2.3 C, according to Castellan. The average temperature for November historically hovers around 1.6 C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, a slow-moving ridge could see temperatures drop in the Central Okanagan with a few flurries or rain on Friday night and possibly on Monday. Although, generally the forecast looks quite dry heading into December, stated Castellan.

“We’re talking about a very dry stretch coming up here,” said Castellan.

“The only caveat is whether on not this ridge that’s building is going to trap moisture down in the valley. If that happens, it won’t be the first or the last time that you see that in Kelowna. It happens from time to time. All you need to do is go up and out of the valley and you’ll find all the sunshine you will be craving.”

In addition, Castellan said there is a high certainty that Kelowna won’t see much in the way of rain or snow until around Dec. 10.

READ MORE: Hazmat deems envelope filled with ‘suspicious substance’ near UBCO non-hazardous

READ MORE: Woman wanted for stealing mail from Kelowna apartment

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather