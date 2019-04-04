The City of Kelowna has begun construction work to remove the Ogopogo statue in City Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Off with his head: Construction work begins to remove Ogopogo statue

An Ogogopo statue is being removed from Kelowna City Park’s water park

An iconic Kelowna lake monster will no longer have a home in City Park.

Construction workers are now tearing down an Ogopogo statue in the city’s downtown water park, citing safety concerns.

READ MORE: Social media weighs in on Kelowna park's Ogopogo upcoming extinction

“The Ogopogo structure was originally designed and installed in 1990—it’s concrete, 53-feet long and 8-feet at the highest point —and current codes and standards do not permit climbable features at spray parks,” said Scott Bushell, a city engineer.

“It wasn’t a decision we took lightly, but to promote safety and play-based learning it will have to be removed.”

The removal of Ogopogo was revealed Tuesday when plans for the new waterpark design were released.

READ MORE: Say so long to Ogopogo: Kelowna water park staple set for destruction

The beloved structure has been at the park for 30 years. The news was not well received by Kelowna residents and overall fans of the park’s peaceful sea creature.

READ MORE: City Park Waterpark temporarily closed

