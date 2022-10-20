The community of Peachland voted in a new mayor and approved a borrowing referendum in order to replace its aging fire hall. (Photo/Peachland Fire & Rescue Service Facebook)

Official results for Peachland municipal election: Fire hall referendum passes

The community has a new mayor, four new councillors and a familiar face returns

The District of Peachland has released official results for its 2022 municipal election on Oct. 15.

There was no change from the unofficial results for mayor announced on election night. Former councillor Patrick Van Minsel was elected with 1,104 ballots. Keith Fielding, also a former councillor, collected 983 ballots while outgoing two-term mayor Cindy Fortin garnered 293 votes.

Only one incumbent councillor was returned to office, Terry Condon with 1,157 votes. Keith Thom, who served on council prior to 2018, received 1,081 votes. Newcomers to council are Randey Brophy (1,328), Rick Ingram (1,208), David Collins (1,091) and Alena Glasman (978).

Peachland residents also voted in favour of a referendum to borrow funds to build a new protective services building, 1,729 yes to 588 no. That means the Corporation of the District of Peachland is adopting the Protective Services Building Loan Authorization Bylaw to borrow up to $17.5 million over 30 years.

