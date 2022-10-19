Official results in for Kelowna municipal election

Council will be officially sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Monday, Nov. 7

The City of Kelowna has released the official results for the 2022 general local election.

Laura Bentley, chief election officer, has determined the results and declared the following candidates elected for the 2022-2026 term:

Mayor:

Tom Dyas (21,328 votes)

Councillors:

Ron Cannan (17,152 votes)

Loyal Wooldridge (14,700 votes)

Rick Webber (11,795 votes)

Gord Lovegrove (11,609 votes)

Mohini Singh (11,585 votes)

Luke Stack (11,421 votes)

Charlie Hodge (11,374 votes)

Maxine DeHart (11,218 votes)

School District No. 23 Board of Education Trustees:

Julia Fraser (13,599 votes)

Wayne Broughton (13,387 votes)

Lee-Ann Tiede (12,258 votes)

Val Johnson (12,003 votes)

The official results confirmed a discrepancy in the previously reported results for the Okanagan College Advance poll. Results from mail ballots received at voting locations prior to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 are also included in the official results. There is no change in those elected to office.

Council will be officially sworn in at the Inaugural Meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Kelowna Community Theatre. The event is open to the public.

Council’s first Regular Meeting will be on Monday, Nov. 14 followed by the first Public Hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

