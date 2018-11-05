CRD officials have confirmed the dog will be euthanized. (Facebook/Kyla Johnson)

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Feedback was fast and furious to a weekend story about a pit bull attack that Black Press Media in Greater Victoria initially posted on Saturday, following a vicious attack at a family gathering in Colwood.

West Shore RCMP say they were called to a home in the early morning hours of Nov. 3 after a dog was bumped into during roughhousing between two men, and it became aggressive and injured multiple people.

RELATED: Dog attack leaves multiple party-goers injured: RCMP

The dog’s owner managed to secure the animal inside a bedroom at the home but sustained serious injuries.

With assistance of police, the Capital Regional Animal Control Officer safely removed the animal.

Four injured people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The dog has since been passed along to CRD animal control, who confirm the animal will be euthanized.

“We’re still discussing with kennel master, but it will happen for sure,” said Don Brown, Chief Bylaw officer for the CRD.

“The only dogs we put down are the ones involved in serious attacks.”

When asked to clarify what can be deemed a “serious attack”, he added that an attack which led to four people going to hospital is “pretty serious”.

Brown said one of the biggest problems of remains new pet owners who adopt animals out from shelters, without knowing the animal’s previous history.

“I don’t understand why people see the need to go out of the way to adopt a dog and not know the history.”

Our readers were divided with some blaming the situation and others blaming the owners.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018
Next story
Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Just Posted

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

New lawyer for man charged in West Kelowna killing

A West Kelowna man set to stand trial for murder next summer has changed lawyers.

Charge reduced for one of three accused in 2017 murder of Michael Bonin

One of the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin has had the charge against him reduced.

UBC Okanagan study evaluates virtual educational care

The study looks to bring the healthcare mountain to the patient

Field Of Crosses in Kelowna marks 100th anniversary of signing of armistice

Rotary, Legion head up memorial project for fallen heroes

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Man sentenced for role in Kamloops’ largest meth lab

Ikbal Shah is sentenced to three years in prison for his part in the 2015 bust of a so-called crystal meth superlab

Cops looking for man who exposed himself to child

Incident happened near Parkway Elementary in Penticton

Kamloops man sentenced to 9 years for terrorizing and stabbing residents

One year ago John Stark broke into two homes and stabbed two different home owners in Kamloops

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Officials say pit bulls don’t attack more than other dogs in Victoria

Euthanization only applied to most serious attacks

Officials confirm B.C. pit bull from weekend attack will be euthanized

Reader reaction suggests owners should have been more cautious with newly adopted animal

Lowe’s closing 31 Canadian properties, 20 stores in U.S. amid restructuring

Among the 27 stores set to close by the end of January are nine in Ontario, nine in Quebec, six in Newfoundland and Labrador, two in Alberta and one in British Columbia.

Time to shut down Montreal’s horse-drawn carriage industry: mayor

Death of caleche horse further proves city’s carriage industry needs to wind down: mayor

Most Read