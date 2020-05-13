Two boaters on Okanagan Lake were fined Sunday for angling with illegal bait and prohibited gear. (BC Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Okanagan boaters fined, gear seized after angling with illegal bait, prohibited gear

On Sunday COs found many individuals fishing against regulations; gear violations, more

Two boaters on Okanagan Lake were fined Sunday for angling with illegal bait and prohibited gear.

In a post on social media, the BC Conservation Officer Service explained that Penticton conservation officers (COs) were patrolling the lake May 10, conducting compliance inspections for anglers and boating safety.

During the patrol, they encountered two Okanagan residents angling for Burbot fish with illegal bait and prohibited gear. This resulted in the fishermen being fined a combined $600 and had their rods, reels and fish seized.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

Also on Sunday, COs found individuals angling with more than one fishing line, possessing live fish, multiple prohibited gear violations and small vessel regulation infractions.

They reminded the public to know the regulations before setting off.

“Please remember that if you decided to go angling, you may be inspected by a conservation officer for licensing requirement, gear restrictions and catch limits,” read the post.

READ MORE: B.C. sees spike in search and rescue calls ahead of COVID-19 restrictions easing

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bird feeders attracting bears in Okanagan
Next story
Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Just Posted

Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

Council said the area is largely car-centric and the environmental impact of non-approval would be negligible

Semi-truck catches fire on Highway 97 C near West Kelowna

The single occupant was able to escape without any injuries

COVID-19 affecting Kelowna rental market

Kelowna rent for a two-bedroom home is down in April over March, according to report

VIDEO: Thunderstorm brings hail to Kelowna

Environment Canada forecast thundershowers for the Okanagan on Tuesday

Kelowna events company goes virtual with 50 % of functions

Impact Events saw half of its summer events pivot to an online platform

Trudeau not ready to talk about extending U.S. travel ban, even as deadline approaches

Prime minister says conversations with U.S. president are ongoing

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Straight from DeHart

New Kelowna winery faces pandemic limitations

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Trees cut illegally from Okanagan Rail Trail

Regional District of North Okanagan bylaw officers investigating

Funding granted to COVID-19 projects in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Initiative provides more than $70,000 to organizations within region

Life-jacket Day a chance to reflect on boating safety

101 Canadians die each year in boating-related accidents; improper lifejacket use is a factor

Police deliver topless hitchhiker to Princeton hospital

A woman who appeared on the side of Highway 3 in Princeton… Continue reading

Most Read