Newly elected North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party of Canada candidate Kyle Delfing (left) with Maxime Bernier, PPC leader and sitting MP for Beauce, Quebec. (PPC photo)

Okanagan businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

A local leader has stepped into the ring for the People’s Party of Canada.

Kyle Delfing has been elected the North Okanagan-Shuswap PPC candidate for the upcoming 2019 federal election.

See: PPC leader wants to appeal to voters’ intelligence

“Kyle emerged victorious after close to 40 members cast ballots at the nomination contest held at Schubert Centre this weekend,” said Glen Walushka, regional co-ordinator. “Mr. Delfing is a local entrepreneur and business man who owns Hugo’s Moving.”

Delfing’s campaign team is gearing up for an intensive ‘issues focused’ number of months leading up to October’s election.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake
Next story
VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Just Posted

Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP ask for publics assistance in identifying man in composite sketch

$20,000 in goods and foods donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

The manager of Baby & Me Kelowna recently made the donation

Truck and trailer catches fire on highway, two escape unscathed

Emergency crews monitored the site Sunday to ensure fire did not spread to woods

Kelowna man stabbed while searching for ‘stolen’ cellphone

A 57-year-old male suspect arrested shortly after incident

Nesters Market to close store in Kelowna

The grocery store at Centuria Urban Village will close on June 15

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Okanagan businessman elected for People’s Party of Canada

Kyle Delfing is the North Okanagan-Shuswap candidate

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Okanagan

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read