Okanagan car show cruises into Vernon park

The Sun Valley Cruise-In’s Grand Show runs today (Sunday, July 10) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Vernon’s Polson Park. More than 500 vehicles are expected to be on display. (Contributed)

Vernon’s jewel will be filled with gems Sunday (today).

Polson Park will be hosting upwards of 500+ classic vehicles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as the Vernon Sun Valley Cruise-In car show puts a wrap on three days of festivities.

The grand show is open to the public free of charge.

“There will be vintage hot rods, old trucks and custom vehicles, all ages, all makes,” said show spokesperson Andy Freeland. “You can talk to the people with the vehicles and get the story behind the vehicles. Some have owned their vehicles for 40-to-50 years.”

You can vote for the People’s Choice and Best of Show awards at the Polson Park pavilion.

Live music will be provided by the Dixie Fried Hep Katz.

A Pin-Up Model contest will take place near the band shell.

Emcees for the day will be Anna Marie White-Eckhart from On the Road with Cruisin’ The Okanagan and Avery Shoaf from Rust Valley Restorers television program.

There is limited parking inside Polson Park for the public, and organizers have suggested parking near the Kal Tire administrative offices on Kalamalka Lake Road, and walking on the trail alongside Vernon Creek into the park.

The three-day show kicked off Friday night with cars parked in the 2900 block of 30th Avenue near the Towne Theatre. A screening of the classic car film American Graffiti drew a large crowd.

On Saturday, car show participants took part in a scenic cruise around the North Okanagan, and also had their cars on display on 30th Avenue for a downtown show.

READ MORE: Lumby exhibitor cruises into car shows

READ MORE: Popular Vernon car show drives ahead

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Car ShowsVernon