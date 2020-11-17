Okanagan ChristmasFest back for a third year

The event will support three local charities this year

This year’s Okanagan ChristmasFest will be smaller with limited entry. (RedScope Media)

The Okanagan ChristmasFest is coming back for the third year, though things will look a little different than past years.

The Okanagan ChristmasFest is where residents can enjoy holiday lights, music, food, take photos with Santa and shop for Christmas gifts from local vendors.

But this year, the artisan market will be smaller, with the entire event held outdoors. There will be extra spacing and additional COVID-19 safety protocols in place. Entry this year is ticketed and limited, with masks or face coverings encouraged.

Previously, the event was held at the Kanata Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre, with part of the market outdoors and another part of it indoors. This year, Meadow Vista Honey Wines is hosting the artisan market.

The net profits from this year’s ChristmasFest will go to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, Salvation Army and All Are Family Outreach.

“We are excited to host the Okanagan ChristmasFest at our winery this year. We have so many great local artisan vendors in the market, this is an opportunity to shop local, celebrate the holidays, and support local food banks,” Meadow Vista Honey Wines owner Emily Vanderschee said.

The Okanagan ChristmasFest will be held from Dec. 1 to 12. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information on tickets, visit this website.

