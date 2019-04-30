UPDATED: Okanagan city fire crew contains house blaze

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A, in Enderby

UPDATED TUESDAY, APRIL 30, 4:15 P.M.:

The occupants of a home in the 1900 block of George Street in Enderby were in the process of moving out Tuesday when they decided to take a break and go for lunch.

When they came back after 1 p.m., they discovered their house was on fire in the basement.

One man, sleeping on an upstairs couch, managed to get out of the home unscathed.

“When we arrived, there was some small, visible flames but mostly smoke,” said Enderby Fire Chief Cliff Vetter. “We were able to contain the fire to the southeast corner of the basement.”

There was smoke damage in the basement and minimal water damage to the home.

Vetter said there was nothing suspicious about the fire, which may have resulted from electrical failure, and the cause was listed as undetermined Tuesday afternoon. Vetter and a fire inspector will be returning to the home Wednesday to continue their investigation.

There were no pets inside the home.

ORIGINAL

If you’re heading to Enderby, traffic is slow around a house fire on Highway 97A.

Dispatch reports say a house is on fire near a business in the 1900 block of George Street, which is also the highway, at the north end of the city.