Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

Okanagan College (OC) has been recognized for its efforts to raise awareness about violence against women and children.

The Moose Hide Campaign calls OC an ambassador campus for its ongoing engagement in raising the profile of the issue of gender-based violence in and outside the classroom.

“Supporting the campaign at an institutional level means that we are committed to supporting the necessary changes needed to address the tragic reality of domestic violence in Canada,” says Anthony Isaac, Indigenous services manager for OC.

“To walk the road of reconciliation, we need to encourage ourselves and each other to participate in the necessary growth, learning and healing that will lead us to a society where all women and children are safe and free from violence.”

Events and activities are being planned at OC for Moose Hide Campaign Day on May 11.

In Salmon Arm, Indigenous peer mentors will be handing out pins at the front entrance to the college campus.

In Kelowna, Vernon, and Penticton, there will be an opportunity to watch a live stream of the national event in Victoria from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Moose Hide Campaign Day is a day of ceremony where all Canadians are called to take a stand against violence towards women and children and take practical steps for our collective journey of reconciliation.

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a B.C. born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. It has since grown into a nationwide movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

For more information visit the OC website.

