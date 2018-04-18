Okanagan College receives caregiver funding

Campuses in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Oliver slated to receive funding to provide additional seats

Okanagan College campuses across the Valley are slated to benefit from government action.

Whether seniors live in residential care, assisted living or their own homes, government is taking action to ensure care will be there for them when and where they need it.

The Ministries of Health and Advanced Education, Skills and Training are providing $89,000 for 12 additional seats to the college’s Oliver campus, $66,000 to the Salmon Arm campus for 20 seats and $66,000 to the Vernon campus for 20 seats.

“Health-care assistants play a valuable role in the public health system, offering day-to-day personal-care support to seniors and people with disabilities,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Investing in health-care sector education programs means people are getting trained for in-demand jobs, and adequately staffing our health-care system means people get the care they need for generations to come.”

The ministries are providing $3.3 million to create new health-care assistant seats in 11 post-secondary institutions throughout British Columbia. This is one part of a larger human resource strategy to increase staffing levels in residential care facilities and community care sectors.

There are currently an estimated 28,000 health-care assistants employed by health authorities and affiliated employers in B.C. Health-care assistants provide personal support services for seniors, people with a disability and people with acute or chronic illnesses. They work in a variety of settings including home support, assisted living and residential care facilities.

“Expanding the number of health-care assistant seats helps to make sure our families and loved ones get the care they need where they need it — close to home,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “Health-care assistants are in demand throughout the province, and expanding the number of seats gives people the opportunity to enter into a rewarding career that will help their families and communities thrive.”

There are 17 publicly funded post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. that offer health-care assistant training. Training programs are approximately six to 10 months long. This new funding will make the new seats available by December 2019. This will help achieve the recommended 3.36 hours per resident day average in residential care facilities, and strengthen the level of care people receive at home, in assisted living facilities and residential care.

“Health-care assistants have chosen a career that makes a difference for the people they care for,” said Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors Anne Kang. “Increasing the number of health-care assistant seats in B.C. is an important step to ensure that caregivers are there for British Columbians when they need support with personal care.”

“More care aides, community health workers and other health-care assistants are needed on the front lines of our health-care system to provide quality care and reduce on-the-job injuries,” said Jennifer Whiteside, secretary-business manager of the 49,000-member Hospital Employees’ Union. “We’re very pleased that B.C.’s excellent public colleges and institutes will receive additional resources to train more health-care assistants.”

Increasing the number of health-care assistant seats is part of work underway to support a human resources strategy to ensure the health-care workforce meets the needs of patients. As well, government has developed a broader strategy to improve and strengthen services for B.C. seniors. Budget 2018 provides $548 million over the next three years to improve care for seniors, including investments in primary care, home and community care, residential care and assisted living.

Related: New health sciences centre planned for Okanagan College

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna’s first female structural firefighter to join department
Next story
Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Just Posted

Kelowna’s first female structural firefighter to join department

Students got a taste of firefighting Wednesday as part of the annual boot camp

Kelowna writer wins $1,000 in short story contest

The second and third place winners were from Lake Country

New Kelowna paddle trail makes a splash

A colourful, watery parade will mark the grand opening of the paddle trail.

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Family Day move ‘disastrous,’ says Big White official

Family Day is on the move and it’s not something everyone is excited about

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

B.C. pizza shop broken into 4 times in 2 weeks

A Vernon business owner is beginning to feel targeted

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

Okanagan College receives caregiver funding

Campuses in Vernon, Salmon Arm, Oliver slated to receive funding to provide additional seats

Fund to be set up for ‘orphaned’ B.C. oil and gas wells

Levy to cover costs of decommissioning, capping wells

Wenatchee could be first U.S. team to win BCHL playoffs in nearly 40 years

The Wild are one win away from winning the final round against the Prince George Spruce Kings

Okanagan jail used solitary confinement as overflow: advocate

PART FOUR: Province denies allegations, but Prisoners’ Legal Services says it was part of ‘growing pains’ at jail

Most Read