Okanagan College set to meet future demand for skilled workers

‘We have an opportunity to reframe what it means to go to college’

Approximately 120,000 job openings are expected in the Thompson-Okanagan over the next 10 years.

In a presentation to city council at its March 20 meeting, Okanagan College (OC) President Dr. Neil Fassina said that nearly 55 per cent (65,760) of those jobs will require a post-secondary education

“One in two students in post-secondary in our region should be attending college for local workforce needs to be met,” he added.

More than 45 per cent of graduates will need a degree, and more than 44 per cent will require a diploma or certificate.

Fassina noted that OC is a strong partner in Kelowna and across the region, and that the college and the city have shared commitments which include creating welcoming, inclusive and safe spaces, and supporting community health and wellness.

“We have an opportunity to reframe what it means to go to college, and OC is open to learners of all ages and in all stages of life.”

OC is the largest college in B.C. outside Lower Mainland (number of sites, students) and the second largest in trades training, after BCIT.

Council asked what the future of skilled trades looks like in the province.

“Skilled trades will be increasingly in demand over the next few years as many workers move into retirement,” said Fassina.

“The challenge it creates is that the current system in B.C. produces only half of the workers it needs to.”

Fassina said that post-secondary institutions need help in recruiting and dispelling false impressions about skilled trades.

“It is not a profession of second choice. It should and has to be a profession of first choice.”

OC has roots going back to the 1950s when groups in Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon, Salmon Arm and Revelstoke started exploring the idea of bringing post-secondary services to the region.

