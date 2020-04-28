Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Some North Okanagan taxpayers are getting more time to pay their bills.

The District of Coldstream has extended the property tax due date for all classes to Oct. 1, 2020 for those who need some extra time due to COVID-19 impacts.

“The property tax due date has been set as July 3, 2020 and all property owners are encouraged to pay their property taxes, if they are able, on or before the due date,” said Trevor Seibel, chief administrative officer. “The alternative tax scheme adopted by Council will extend the tax penalty date for all classes to October 1, 2020.”

The municipal tax increase for the 2020 budget is 3.5 per cent. For the average residential home assessed at approximately $635,221, (.82 per cent increase over 2019) it is estimated that the average property will pay an additional $58 (or $1.12 per week) based on the 2020 BC Assessment Revised Roll.

The provincial government recently announced that the tax penalty date applicable for business, commercial and industrial classes (Class 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8) would be extended to Oct 1, 2020. A 10 per cent fee will be applied after that.

“The alternative tax collection scheme adopted by council is consistent with the provincial announcement and provides the same benefit to all Coldstream taxpayers,” said Seibel.

More information will be provided with tax notices when they are mailed.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Vernon council offers one-time grant for taxpayers

READ MORE: Coldstream plans on re-opening parks

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

taxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces
Next story
Lake Country boy receives special parade from regional district

Just Posted

RDCO hosts Okanagan Shines Spring Poetry Contest

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to wax poetic on how they are inspired by nature

BC Housing secures more homeless shelter spaces in Kelowna amid COVID-19 crisis

BC Housing has announced an additional 100 beds for people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna

West Kelowna vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

An animal COVID-19 test at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital costs about $200

Freshco Kelowna to open first week of May

The former Safeway in Dilworth Centre will re-open as Freshco, May 7

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Column: Time and space take on new meaning amid pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Dyer: The tyranny of the English garden

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

HERGOTT: Accountability of being a pet owner

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Most Read