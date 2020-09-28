Shane Miller at his location on Westside Rd, just off hwy 97 outside of Vernon BC. (Photo by Kelsie Kilawna, Local Journalism Initiative)

Okanagan community lifts up Indigenous food truck dream

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos opened for business on Labour Day weekend

By Kelsie Kilawna, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse

Hip hop was blasting as Shane Miller, a member of the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB), set up his food truck for business on Westside Road. Miller had a steady stream of customers coming to his window asking when he would be open.

“It just took off…more and more people are coming.”

When Miller was interviewed by IndigiNews about his bannock stand in June, he shared his dreams of wanting to buy a food truck by end of the summer — that dream is now a reality.

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos known formerly as Syilx Sensations opened its window for business on Westside Road for the first time Labour Day weekend.

Comments then quickly began to pour in saying things such as this comment on the Facebook group, Vernon Rant and Rave.

“My daughter is in her absolute glory, loving her Indian taco! The service was amazing, he even gave her a free pop and sweet piece of bannock! 12/10 would recommend! Worth the drive.”

“I wouldn’t be here without the community support, no better feeling than that pride from your community. I wake up every day knowing I’m going to make someone happy,” shares Miller.

Miller is open Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 6:30 p.m. at the top of Westside Road, just off Highway 97 outside of Vernon. He says it is best to keep an eye on his Facebook group for any updates.

A way up

When Miller was an infant he was taken away from his family as part of the 60’s Scoop, where the federal government mass removed Indigenous children from their families. As a result, Miller grew up with very little.

But as an adult, Miller wanted to take charge of his life. He decided to take the road to sobriety and focus on healing. In doing so, he says he found that he wanted more out of life, and especially wanted to show his kids a better path forward.

This is what empowered him to start this business.

“That’s my goal with my business, .125 that my children.375 see us building a business.”

“Now they won’t have to fight and scrape like I did. Now I’m in a position where I can help.”

Miller says he hopes to see others also creating more businesses from passion in the community.

“We need to see a way up for our people…I want that for our people.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan
Next story
No safe mask option for bearded members, RCMP says, but force is exploring solutions

Just Posted

Known Kelowna Hells Angels associate to face trial in October

Colin Michael Bayley is set to stand trial next month for an alleged aggravated assault

RCMP seeking witnesses to fatal Peachland motorcycle crash on Highway 97

One person died following a motorcycle crash south of Peachland on Sunday afternoon

Penticton officer hit by stolen Kelowna car that was later torched

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in a crime spree that spans from Kelowna to Osoyoos

Bomb threat at Kelowna Winners confirmed false

RCMP say a criminal investigation into the matter is still ongoing

Kelowna General Hospital receives grant for new neo-natal ventilator

The TB Vets Charitable Foundation donated $50,000 for the ventilator

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

More victims possible in Okanagan assault case

Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

B.C. food and beverage producers set record sales in 2019

Farmed salmon again leads international exports

Okanagan community lifts up Indigenous food truck dream

BannockSlap Burgers and Indian Tacos opened for business on Labour Day weekend

Most Read