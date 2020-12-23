Okanagan distillery brews up hot meals for the needy

Okanagan Spirits Distilleries in Vernon and Kelowna provided 999 hot meals to missions in the two cities for the less fortunate, courtesy of Holiday Hot Meals campaign. (OK Spirits photo)

Vernon-based Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery, with help from its clients, has made those hungry at Christmas have a full belly of food.

The distillery was able to donate the equivalent of 999 hot meals to the local missions in each of the communities where their distilleries operate; the Upper Room Mission in Vernon and the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

“We launch this campaign each year on Black Friday to put a different kind of twist on the usual mad consumerism that is wrapped up in that day and the whole holiday spending push,” says Tyler Dyck, CEO of Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery. “It’s really quite simple; we ‘pay it forward’ by donating on behalf of those who wish to treat themselves with a fine whisky, but also like to know that their purchase goes towards making the holidays a little bit nicer for those that are less fortunate.”

The Holiday Hot Meals campaign has the distillery donating three hot meals for every bottle sold in their special cask-strength Laird of Fintry whisky release.

The local family-run distillery started this charitable initiative in 2019 in an effort to give back to members in their local communities who they felt could use a bit of a lift during the holiday season. The campaign is now in its second year and is continuing to grow thanks to the tremendous “buy local” movement which is alive and well in the Okanagan Valley.

