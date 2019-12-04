Hockey, from the Canadian Museum of History, will be a new exhibit available at the Okanagan Heritage Museum from Dec. 7 to Feb. 29. (Contributed)

Okanagan Heritage Museum welcomes Hockey, an exhibit and ode to Canada’s favourite sport

The travelling exhibit comes from the Canadian Museum of History and premieres Dec. 7

The Okanagan Heritage Museum is ready to welcome a travelling exhibition that puts Canada’s top game in the spotlight.

Hockey, an exhibit from the Canadian Museum of History, premieres in Kelowna this weekend and will celebrate the passion for the sport from across the country and across time.

“Hockey is such an important part of the fabric of Canadian life, and we’re delighted to be hosting Hockey at the Okanagan Heritage Museum this winter,” said Amanda Snyder of the Kelowna Museums Soceity.

Snyder said that the exhibit will have broad appeal across generations and will be loved by hockey fans of all ages.

From the 1972 Summit Series to beloved hockey short-story The Hockey Sweater, the exhibition will detaill how deep hockey is woven into the tapestry of Canadian life and highlight the defining moments of the sport across Canada.

Engaging two-dimensional displays will premiere with photos, artifacts, memorabillia and artworks will envelop guests during Hockey’s stay at the museum.

“The Canadian Museum of History is thrilled to share Hockey with the people of Kelowna,” said Mark O’Neill, Canadian Museum of History CEO.

“Whether we hit the ice or cheer from our living rooms, hockey is more than just a game to Canadians. It has helped shape our history and our national identity from coast to coast to coast.”

Hockey runs Dec. 7 to Feb. 29 but there will be a sneak peek into the exhibition on Friday, Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Okanagan Heritage Museum is by donation with suggestions of $5 per person and $15 per family.

For more information, visit historymuseum.ca or call the Kelowna Museums Society at 250-763-2417.

