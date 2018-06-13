Okanagan man suffers serious injuries after pinned by log

The man was airlifted to hospital late Tuesday afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries

A man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was pinned under a log Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at 4 p.m. to 133 Pinetree Way in Penticton, above Munson Mountain, where a man had been “trapped by a few logs working around an excavator,” Penticton Fire Department Chief Larry Watkinson said.

The man was airlifted from the site to hospital, reportedly with non-life-threatening injuries, but Watkinson said the fact that the man had to be airlifted was indicative of serious injury.