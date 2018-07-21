Contributed

Okanagan Mountain Park fire shows no growth overnight

The wildfire, also called Goode’s Creek wildfire, continues to burn near Kelowna

Update: 8:20 a.m.

The wildfire has shown no growth overnight.

“All of (fires in the Central Okanagan) stayed within our containment,” said fire information officer Noelle Kekula.

The fire was sparked by lighting Tuesday.

Original:

The Goode’s Creek wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Park continues to burn at 400 hectares and remains active, according to the BC Wildfire Services website.

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

“This fire is burning in old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behaviour consistent with big timber fuels. The fire burned up and away from the residences today. This fire was emitting a lot of smoke today, which blew toward Kelowna. Please note that the amount of smoke does not reflect any sort of extreme fire behaviour,” the website said.

More to come.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations
Next story
Wildfire near Peachland shows no growth overnight

Just Posted

Update: Wildfire near West Kelowna mapped at 10 hectares

The wildfire near Glenrosa is considered out of control

Okanagan Wildfires: The latest on wildfires and evacuations

A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Okanagan Mountain Park fire shows no growth overnight

The wildfire, also called Goode’s Creek wildfire, continues to burn near Kelowna

Wildfire near Peachland shows no growth overnight

Fire chief Dennis Craig said wind was blowing the fire away from homes

UPDATED: Mount Eneas fire grows to 1,374 hectares

Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issues evac alerts for properties in Area F.

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Wildfire crews working to strengthen line around fire near Summerland

The Mount Conkle wildfire is 90 per cent guarded

Open water swimming from B.C. to Washington in 24 hours

The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night

Cigarette packs with graphic images, blunt warnings are effective: focus groups

Warnings considered effective flag ailments smoking can cause, like colorectal and stomach cancers

Canada’s title hopes quashed at Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco

On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0

‘We are doing the right thing:’ Protesters dig in at anti-pipeline camp

B.C. Supreme Court ruled in March that both the camp and a nearby watch house could remain in place

Astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig, plays duet from space

Alexander Gerst becomes an astronaut musician with live performance from International Space Station

Wildfires near Vernon extinguished

BX, Dee Lake and Irish Creek fires all out

What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Most Read