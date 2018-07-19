Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns overnight

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Wildfires continue to burn near Peachland this morning, including the fire that started from a lightning strike in Okanagan Mountain Park, July 17.

The wildfire has reached 200 hectares in size, as of July 19, and evacuation alerts have been issued for have been issued for properties along Lakeshore Road.

The wildfire is also being called the Good Creek wildfire.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

