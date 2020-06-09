Okanagan Nation Alliance’s Building a Better Future Bursary deadline fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19

  • Jun. 9, 2020 2:10 p.m.
  • News

By Sophie Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times

The deadline for this year’s Building a Better Future Bursary is fast approaching, and the Okanagan Nation Alliance is urging all eligible Syilx youth to apply.

The bursary is in partnership with FortisBC. Launched in 2009, the bursary was established to recognize the strong relationships built between Syilx/Okanagan Nations and FortisBC while the company was building a natural gas pipeline through the territory.

“Fortis BC has established a financial award for Okanagan Nation Alliance members who are committed to building a better future for themselves and their community through post secondary educational studies,” said a statement on the Alliance’s website.

The deadline for this year’s bursary is June 19. The commemorative funding will award two Syilx/Okanagan Nation members with $1,200 to use towards full-time post-secondary education at a recognized university or college. The application must be registered in a minimum two-year academic program and maintain a 2.5 grade point average. Proof of ancestry and Okanagan Nation identity are required.

Applications are available on the Okanagan Nation Alliance website and require proof of expenses, a short essay, reference letters and a statement outlining the applicants involvement in their community.

Each application will be received and reviewed by Okanagan Nation Alliance and FortisBC staff.

Scholarships

