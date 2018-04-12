Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

The federal government is donating $1.3 million to the development of the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Stephen Fuhr, Member of Parliament for Kelowna–Lake Country, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, was in Lake Country, British Columbia, today to announce the federal funding for the Okanagan Rail Trail project, according to a Government of Canada news release.

“I am very proud that the federal government is supporting the Okanagan Rail Trail project. This is a great way to repurpose old infrastructure to meet current community needs. I very much look forward to seeing the many ways this project will enhance the lives of residents and support economic development throughout our beautiful region,” said Fuhr.

This project involves converting 50 kilometres of unused CN Rail line into a multi-use recreational trail spanning four communities: the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, the Okanagan Indian Band and the Regional District of the North Okanagan.

Once the project is completed, families in these communities will be connected by a safe walking and biking trail they can use to get fit, explore nature and learn about their regional heritage. The rail trail will also be a great addition to the area’s tourist amenities, helping grow the economy and job opportunities for years to come, said the release.

