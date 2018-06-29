Okanagan Rail Trail remains closed for construction

Trail users urged to stay off the trail.

Beginning Tuesday, July 3, the Okanagan Rail Trail will be under construction from Dilworth Drive to the Airport for dark fibre installation. The section of trail will remain closed until the trail is fully developed with construction completion estimated for early September.

The Okanagan Rail Corridor is an undeveloped recreational trail and is not currently being maintained. Many sections are under active construction and will remain closed as work is being done to improve the trail.

READ MORE: RAIL TRAIL PURCHASED

Purchase of the discontinued rail line was finalized on June 1, 2015 by the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Province of B.C.

Signage is posted urging trail users to stay off the trail until it is officially open due to heavy equipment operating on the trail.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of pedestrians and cyclists while construction is underway.

Find more information about the Okanagan Rail Trail visit kelowna.ca/OKRailCorridor.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter
Next story
Lake Country man connected to Independent Soldiers sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

Just Posted

Casino worker money demands called ‘unreasonable’

Gateway Casinos asks striking workers to return to mediation talks

RCMP search for missing West Kelowna woman

Brittany Martel was last seen in Surrey, June 22

Updated: Police investigate suspicious death of Vernon woman

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward in incident

Lake Country man connected to Independent Soldiers sentenced for drugs, weapons charges

McWhirter sentenced for 2015 drug charges

Okanagan Rail Trail remains closed for construction

Trail users urged to stay off the trail.

Happy Canada Day: What’s happening this weekend

Follow Social Squad memeber Matthew Abrey to find out what’s happeing this weekend

Mother of new walrus at Vancouver Aquarium dies in Quebec

Samka, mother of Balzak, dies in captivity at Quebec City Aquarium

VIDEO: Viola Desmond honoured with Canadian Walk of Fame star

Her 91-year-old sister Wanda says “she let nothing stand in her way”

B.C. restaurant manager fired for refusing to serve Trump supporter

The customer was sporting a ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball cap

Injured Broncos hockey player out of coma, unable to speak

Defenceman Layne Matechuk’s family said he was in a coma for the first month

From ketchup to toilet paper: Canada launching retaliatory tariff broadside

Canada’s $16.6-billion worth of retaliatory tariffs on dozens of U.S. products set to kick in July 1

Crown asks for 18-20 months jail time for officer who kissed teen, young woman

James Fisher pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation, breach of trust after he kissed two young people

Cineplex to deliver popcorn and movie snacks, but only in Vancouver

Popcorn, hot dogs, nachos and pop now delivered through Uber Eats

Man forced to trek 23 kilometres out of B.C. backcountry after bike stolen

Ross Hunt’s $1,000 bike was stolen on June 20

Most Read