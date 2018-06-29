Okanagan Rail Trail remains closed for construction

Beginning Tuesday, July 3, the Okanagan Rail Trail will be under construction from Dilworth Drive to the Airport for dark fibre installation. The section of trail will remain closed until the trail is fully developed with construction completion estimated for early September.

The Okanagan Rail Corridor is an undeveloped recreational trail and is not currently being maintained. Many sections are under active construction and will remain closed as work is being done to improve the trail.

READ MORE: RAIL TRAIL PURCHASED

Purchase of the discontinued rail line was finalized on June 1, 2015 by the City of Kelowna, the District of Lake Country, the Regional District of North Okanagan and the Province of B.C.

Signage is posted urging trail users to stay off the trail until it is officially open due to heavy equipment operating on the trail.

The City of Kelowna appreciates the patience of pedestrians and cyclists while construction is underway.

Find more information about the Okanagan Rail Trail visit kelowna.ca/OKRailCorridor.

