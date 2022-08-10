Okanagan searchers team up to rescue injured hiker

Vernon and Penticton Search and Rescue teams helped an injured hiker out of the Monashee Mountains Tuesday, Aug. 9. (VSAR photo)

Search and rescue crews helped a father and daughter safely out of their backcountry adventure following an injury.

The two were camping for a couple days in the Monashee Mountains and on their hike out to their car the dad fell and sprained his ankle Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“When it was clear that he would not be able to walk out the remaining six-plus-kilometres they called for help,” Vernon Search and Rescue Group Society (VSAR) said.

The team called colleagues at Penticton and District Search and Rescue (PENSAR) and requested their assistance with a possible long line rescue.

VSAR members arrived at the trailhead just as PENSAR’s helicopter team flew into the area. A long line rescue wasn’t needed and the father and daughter were boarded safely.

An initial landing zone was initiated just past the Spectrum Lake trailhead but the helicopter was unable to land due to a lack of visibility from dust kicked up. A rendezvous one kilometre down the road provided a successful landing where the subjects were transferred to VSAR members, who assessed the injury and drove the pair to their vehicle so they could seek further medical evaluation in town.

All parties are thankful the campers had the necessary tools to be properly located.

“After years of backcountry adventures this pair decided to purchase a Garmin inReach last week and were grateful to have it and to know how to use it,” VSAR said. “We use our inReach devices on every task and highly encourage backcountry users to find an emergency communication device that meets their needs.”

VSAR thanks their friends at PENSAR, “it’s always a pleasure working with you.”

