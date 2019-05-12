Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

It will be a sunny day to thank mothers for all they do followed by a chance of overnight showers in some parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures peaking in the the mid 20s region-wide under sunny skies for the morning with increasing cloudiness for the afternoon. The cloud cover is expected to continue increasing into the night leaving Salmon Arm with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The mix of sun and cloud is expected to continue into Monday across the Okanagan and Shuswap with the chance of precipitation for the Salmon Arm area continuing throughout the day. Rain and temperatures cooling to a high of approximately 16 C is forecasted for Tuesday across the entire region.

