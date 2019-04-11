(Black Press Media photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers expected to continue

As temperature levels dropped last night, Hwy 97C (Okanagan Connector) saw some snowfall. Drive safe.

Grab your umbrellas — showers are expected throughout the valley today.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

Vernon: Expect a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a high 12. Tonight is expected to be coudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy and a low of plus 1.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning, with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon and a high of 12. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning, and a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Snow level 1400 metres. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight is predicted to be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening, then partly cloudy. Low plus 1.

Salmon Arm: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 12. Tonight is expected to be partly cloudy. Low zero.

Highway Alert: Snow has fallen on the Coquihalla and the Connector, offering up some sloppy driving conditions. On the summit, Environment Canada said to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon except a few wet flurries near the summit.

For updated images of the highway, visit: images.drivebc.ca. Remember, for select highways, including mountain passes and rural routes in high snowfall areas, the date will be extended until April 30 to account for early-spring snowfall.

Related: Coquihalla hit by snow

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain continue

