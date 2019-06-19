Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain today across the Okanagan. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: chance of rain

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms tonight

Grab your umbrellas, Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 18 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 9 C.

Vernon: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 18 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light tonight. Low 9 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early tonight. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 19 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 10 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day in Kelowna and Vernon tomorrow, a chance of showers in Penticton and Salmon Arm. Sun is expected across the Okanagan Friday.

