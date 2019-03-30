Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Environment Canada has forecasted a day of sun on Saturday in the Okanagan, but with possible chances of rain and clouds coming later in the evening and continuing through Sunday.

In Penticton: Cold start to the day at -1 C, a mix of sun and cloud forecasted throughout the day with highs of 16 C. A 30 per cent chance of showers at night with lows coming back up to 5 C.

In Kelowna: Mainly sunny forecasts on Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of rain later in the night. A cold morning to start at -2 C, but expected highs of 16 C and a little warmer at night with 5 C.

In Vernon: More sun than clouds throughout the day with a high of 16 C. 30 per cent chance of showers.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: No projected chances of rain with clear skies, high of 16 C, and clouds going into the night with a low of 3 C.

Fun fact of the day: British Columbia is one of the top 3 producing regions of cranberries and blueberries in the world.

Word of the day: Nadir. The lowest point; point of greatest adversity or despair.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

View this post on Instagram

📷: @b.tataryn #exploreokanagan

A post shared by Explore Okanagan (@okanaganexplorers) on

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the weekend on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product
Next story
Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Just Posted

Downtown Kelowna gets new poke destination

Pacific Poke opens their first Kelowna store Saturday

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clear sky, rain is nigh

Environement Canada forecasts day time sun and clear skies, chances of rain at night Satuday

Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Broken Ladder Rosé will be BC Tree Fruits Cider Company’s latest addition

Crews clear sand from Summerland streets

Amount to be removed this spring would fill 5,000 bathtubs

Lost dog spotted in Oyama area

The dog has been spotted multiple times around Trewhitt Road

PHOTOS: Combat boots begin cross-country journey for 75th anniversary of D-Day

About 14,000 Canadians stormed Juno Beach in northern France on D-Day, June 6, 1944

Will you turn off your lights for Earth Hour?

Clock is ticking down to Earth Hour, running March 30 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Five things in Wilson-Raybould’s written evidence on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Jody Wilson-Raybould offers written, audio evidence to the House of Commons justice committee

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

Woman devastated after small dog killed in fenced backyard of B.C. home

Larger dog attacks 13-year-old Maltese/Bichon Frise cross

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

Crews clear sand from Summerland streets

Amount to be removed this spring would fill 5,000 bathtubs

24-hour emergency service in place at Oliver hospital

Department at South Okanagan General Hospital will provide service throughout nighttime hours

Most Read