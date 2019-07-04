Cloudy Okanagan Skies (Black Press Media)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow

You won’t likely need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers this afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Vernon: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers; risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening; risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers (amount 5 to 10 mm). High 19 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow.

Video of the day: In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Be sure to tag us on social media with the hashtags #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Just Posted

Pianos to punches: Kelowna musician boxes for charity

Neville Bowman is stepping into the ring as a “three-round hero” on July 6

Appliance giant suing couple with Vernon, Kelowna ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

UPDATE: Footage of car up in flames at Kelowna intersection, driver uninjured

The car fire was quickly put out but emergency services remain on scene

RCMP search for missing Kelowna man

Jason Nathanial Crossley was last heard from in mid-May and was reported missing on June 9

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Federal government commits $82 million to Highway 1 improvements in Shuswap

Four-laning, bridge replacement in Tappen share in $185 million announced for B.C. infrastructure

People with dementia from both side of the border meet at Peace Arch Park

Dementia without Borders event held Wednesday

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Most Read