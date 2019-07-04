Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

You won’t likely need your sunglasses today.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers this afternoon. High 20 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Vernon: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning this afternoon. High 19 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 14 C.
Penticton: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers; risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 24 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening; risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 15 C.
Salmon Arm: Showers (amount 5 to 10 mm). High 19 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 13 C.
Environment Canada is calling for rain across the Okanagan tomorrow.
