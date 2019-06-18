Environment Canada is calling for some sun this morning in the Okanagan. (Photo: Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

Expect some sun today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 28 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight with 30 per cent chance of showers, risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 12 C.

Vernon: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 28 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy overnight with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 12 C.

Penticton: Mainly sunny. High 30 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27 C. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 13 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan.

