Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mainly sunny today, chance of showers tonight

You can put those rain boots away — at least for today.
Here’s today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Tonight is expected to have an increasing cloudiness with a 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low 10 C.
Vernon: Mainly sunny. High 22 C. Increasing cloudiness is expected tonight with 70 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 10 C.
Penticton: Mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 22 C. Tonight is expected to be cloudy with a low of 13 C. Showers beginning late this evening.
Salmon Arm: Mainly sunny with a high of 22 C. Increasing cloudiness expected tonight, with 70 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 10 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan. Rain and cloudiness is also expected everywhere going into and throughout this weekend.
Be sure to tag us in your social media posts with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.