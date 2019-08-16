(Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: no smoke, just clouds

Your weather report for Friday, August 16th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

Temperatures are a little cooler this Friday, with cloudy skies and a chance of rain in parts of the region. Penticton residents can breathe easier: the air quality statement that lasted 10 days in the South Okanagan was lifted Thursday afternoon.

In Kelowna: Overcast skies with a high of 26 C with 73 per cent humidity.

Tonight: The clouds will clear up gradually throughout the evening. A low of 12 C.

In Vernon: You can expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain later this morning and into the afternoon. Your high is 25 C with 66 per cent humidity.

Tonight: It’ll be mainly cloudy to start with 30 per cent chance of rain early this evening. Things should clear up near midnight. Low 12 C.

In Penticton: You’ll have increasing cloudiness starting early this morning, and possibly a few rays of sun towards the end of the day. The high is 27 C with 69 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with skies clearing around midnight. A low of 13 C.

Salmon Arm: There will be clouds and a 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. Some sunlight should come through around 4 p.m. A high of 24 C with 62 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies becoming clear around midnight, and a low of 10 C.

Provided it’s not raining in your area, it’ll be a nice cooler day to take the dog for a walk.

Most Read