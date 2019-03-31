Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

Original Story:
A mix of sun and cloud can be expected in the Okanagan and Shuswap for the last day of March.
Across the region there will be a chance of showers which will persist into the evening.
The daytime high temperature is expected to be similar across the region; Environment Canada forecasts it at 14 C.
Temperatures will remain in the double digits until Wednesday when storm clouds are expected to bring rain to the region.
@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter