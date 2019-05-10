(Stock photo - submitted)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Grab your sunscreen, the sun will continue all Friday and into the weekend throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Sunny today with a high of 28 C. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Vernon: Sunny, high 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear and low of 11 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny and a high of 27 C (HumidexL 28 C). Tonight is clear with a low of 9 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

Saturday is expected to be sunny and 30 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C in Salmon Arm.

Most Read