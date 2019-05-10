Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Grab your sunscreen, the sun will continue all Friday and into the weekend throughout the Okanagan.
Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Sunny today with a high of 28 C. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.
Vernon: Sunny, high 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear and low of 11 C.
Penticton: Sunny. High 28 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low 11 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny and a high of 27 C (HumidexL 28 C). Tonight is clear with a low of 9 C.
No highway alerts are in effect.
Saturday is expected to be sunny and 30 C in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton. Environment Canada is calling for increasing cloudiness throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C in Salmon Arm.
Remember to tag us in instagram posts of you enjoying the warm weather with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.