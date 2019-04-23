Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunshine and clouds for Tuesday

Hope you’ve recovered well from the long weekend and have lots of energy for the week ahead.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy and there will be a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high temperature will be 18 C.

In Kelowna expect a mix of sun and cloud. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a high temperature of 17 C.

In Salmon Arm it will be sunny early this morning then there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 14 C.

In Vernon there will be a mix of sun and cloud and a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. The high temperature will be 17 C.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 4 C and Environment Canada says there’s a risk of frost. It may be a good idea to give your plants some extra love today.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Wednesday is shaping up to be a-OK.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

