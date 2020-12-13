These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

If you’re heading out for a Sunday drive, or Christmas shopping, or up to the ski hill and cross-country trails, check your gas tank.

Vernon, still, has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

At least three outlets – Petrocan and Super Save Gas on 25th Avenue, and Centex (Hunter’s Store) on Pleasant Valley Road – have regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre.

According to gasbuddy.com on Sunday, Dec. 13, the Okanagan-Shuswap has nine of the top-10 cheapest gas prices in the province, ranging from $0.97.9 to $1.03.9.

A Tempo outlet in Farmington, in northeastern B.C., is selling gas for $0.99.9 cents/litre.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Seniors at Vernon’s Canterbury Court enjoy safe outdoor socialization


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Gas prices

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19
Next story
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

Just Posted

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-restriction protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Shaun Reimer at the Penticton dam regulating the water release from Okanagan Lake further south into the Okanagan Valley watershed. (OBWB photo)
Addressing conflicts in Okanagan Lake management

Analysis of existing data for setting lake levels underway

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan still home to cheapest gas prices

Nine of the top 10 lowest gas prices in province, according to gasbuddy.com, in Okanagan-Shuswap

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

Actress Dominika Juillet, pictured next to Hollywood actor Jason Statham, is looking to hire an artist or small group of artists to sing for her father in Vernon on his 70th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised Hollywood actress looks for local musicians to give father birthday serenade

Dominika Juillet is hoping to hire local artists for a special performance Dec. 15

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Most Read