Okanagan students honour elders for Remembrance Day

No official Remembrance Day ceremony didn’t stop a group of Lake Country youth from honouring those who have served.

Grade 7 students from George Elliot have been learning about the poppy campaign, its origins, and the campaign’s struggles due to COVID-19.

“To help raise awareness and show community support, our 170 Grade 7 students painted poppy rocks and have placed them on the memorial wall as part of the Nov. 11 Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony,” teacher Dave McGarry said.

READ MORE: Kelowna commemorates Remembrance Day

READ MORE: Remembrance Day closed to public across North Okanagan

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Remembrance Day



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.