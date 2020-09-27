Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s incredibly popular Laird of Fintry Lottery begins announcing winners in four batches Monday, Sept. 28. (File photo)

Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28

The annual Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s immensely popular Laird of Fintry Single Malt Whisky Lottery has added some new twists.

Responding to consumer feedback, where a large number of participants have requested to be able to purchase more than one bottle, the company has listened.

“Over the years, a large number of you have requested to be able to purchase more than one bottle if selected in the lottery. Most citing that they wished to have one unopened in their whisky collection and one for their enjoyment,” said Okanagan Spirits. “This year in an effort to support this request we decided that instead of increasing the number of winning names released, we would instead allow those lucky individuals whose names were selected in the lottery to purchase up to two full-size bottles (or four mickey size bottles).”

All winning names for the lottery will be drawn on Monday, Sept. 28, but due to the logistics involved in carrying out an organized and timely delivery, the company will be releasing the winning names in four batches, with a quarter of the names being released on Sept. 28, Oct. 5, Oct. 8 and Oct. 13.

“So remember to keep checking your inboxes (and spam folders) because if your name is not announced in the first batch you still have three more chances to find out you were a winner,” said the company.

This year Okanagan Spirits is also giving lottery winners an added bonus by allowing them an advance opportunity to get their hands on a bottle of this year’s Cask Strength Laird of Fintry if their name is selected for the Lottery Laird. (The general release on any remaining bottles of Cask Strength Laird is scheduled for Nov. 5.)

You only have access to an advanced bottle of Cask Strength if you also purchase a lottery winning Original Laird. This is an added bonus for those that love all things Laird.

Every release of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry creates such demand that thousands of whisky fans enter the Laird Lottery hoping to win the opportunity to buy a bottle of the coveted whisky.

You can enter here to have a chance at the lottery if you haven’t already done so.

READ MORE: Distillery launches single malt lottery


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

alcohol tradeContests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others
Next story
BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Just Posted

Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

Drivers in the area report traffic is at a standstill in both directions just south of Peachland

Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Sixteen struggling trees are being removed because they are struggling, the city said

Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28

BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Matt Badura has been acclaimed as Kelowna West’s Libertarian candidate in the upcoming provincial election

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

West Kelowna Warriors complete sweep of Vernon Vipers

Warriors edge Snakes 2-1 as Okanagan Cup BCHL exhibition tournament begins

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Public input sharpens vision of Oyama Ithmus Park

Proposed project to shape the long-term future of waterfront land in Lake Country

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read