Okanagan wineries back to business as usual

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Within hours of the Alberta wine ban being lifted, Ex Nihilo Vineyards received a sizable order from the Alberta Liquor Depot.

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Not much changed for Ex Nihilo in the time Alberta Premier Rachel Notley decided to block wine trade as part of the ongoing dispute between the provinces over the Trans Mountain pipeline, anyway.

Over the course of an average year, 30 per cent of the winery’s sales are to Alberta. This, however, is the slow season, meaning the impact was minimal. Plus, Albertan tourists who had been here skiing stopped into the winery to stock up.

RELATED: WINE WARS PUT OKANAGAN VINTNERS IN A TOUGH POSITION

The worst part of the ban was simply the feeling of being a pawn in a game you have no part in, said Harder.

“Alberta is an important neighbour. They’re our family next door and they support us with tourism,” he said. “We understand they need the jobs in the oil industry, and we need to look out for our environment…Overall it was sad we were used as pawns.”

Notley announced the end of the ban a day after the B.C. Wine Institute informed the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission it would be pursuing legal recourse and the provincial government filed a complaint under the Canadian Free Trade Agreement.

Notley did not say the ban would be permanently lifted, reserving the right to bring it back into force once more, depending on what happens with the pipeline dispute.

The Kelowna Chamber is pleased that the Alberta Premier has decided to lift Alberta’s short-lived ban on BC Wine imports and is optimistic both Premiers shelve any further mention or consideration of “boycotts” on any products.

“The Kelowna Chamber was extremely concerned about the boycott, particularly because of its detrimental impact to our region of the province of B.C., which, for the most part, respects the outcome of the Federal Review and approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion,” said Tom Dyas, the chamber president.

“For the life of us, we are not sure why the Alberta Premier singled out an industry in the interior of the province that is ironically also home to thousands of workers that depend on Alberta’s oil patch.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accidents happening across Central Okanagan
Next story
WATCH: Walking from Argentina to Alaska one step at a time

Just Posted

Future Olympians sought in Kelowna

RBC Training Ground event evaluates 100 young local athletes

Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Okanagan wineries back to business as usual

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Snow impacting flights at Kelowna airport

Tough conditions have delayed several flights and cancelled others at the regional airport

Accidents happening across Central Okanagan

There are several reports of crashes throughout the Kelowna area

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Ringette players ready for B.C. Games

Kelowna ringette contingent among many athletes taking part in BC Games in Kamloops

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Cat taken from senior in Vancouver Island care home now with family

Cat was replaced with a robotic stuffed toy

Most Read