Photo: Facebook

Oktopus to headline Music in the Park

The West Kelowna night of music will happen once again this Friday

The Quebecois Klezmer band, Oktopus headlines West Kelowna’s Music in the Park stage at this week’s free concert on Aug. 17.

Oktopus was nominated for Instrumental Album of the Year for the 2018 Juno Awards for their album Hapax, a blend of the klezmer music of Ahskenazi Jewish community, the Québécois and Canadian heritage.

Related: Kelowna piano teacher encourages older adults to learn music

The City of West Kelowna is monitoring the current air quality for the free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts that take place every Friday night from 6:40 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through August 24 at Memorial Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre. West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. Food trucks will be operating during the concerts.

Related: B.C. Wildfires 2018: Province calls for federal aid

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca.

The lineup for Music in the Park on Aug. 17 is:

· Opening Act 6:40 p.m. – Impavid

· Headline Act: 8:00 p.m. – Oktopus

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion
Next story
Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Central Okanagan firefighters are battling wildfires across B.C.

Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland crews are assisting the BC Wildfire Service

Oktopus to headline Music in the Park

The West Kelowna night of music will happen once again this Friday

Long-awaited John Hindle Drive in Kelowna just weeks away from completion

Ministry of Transportation says it plans to have the road open before the start of the school year

Blasting begins at Beachview Drive in West Kelowna

Blasting begins as part of residential development

Updated: RCMP no longer suspect death of Vernon woman is suspicious

West Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate the woman’s sudden death

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

Parks Canada has ‘general concept’ in mind for South Okanagan-Similkameen

Minister Catherine McKenna will be providing a further update to representatives in Penticton Friday, August 17

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Most Read