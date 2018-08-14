Oktopus to headline Music in the Park

The West Kelowna night of music will happen once again this Friday

The Quebecois Klezmer band, Oktopus headlines West Kelowna’s Music in the Park stage at this week’s free concert on Aug. 17.

Oktopus was nominated for Instrumental Album of the Year for the 2018 Juno Awards for their album Hapax, a blend of the klezmer music of Ahskenazi Jewish community, the Québécois and Canadian heritage.

The City of West Kelowna is monitoring the current air quality for the free, family friendly Music in the Park concerts that take place every Friday night from 6:40 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through August 24 at Memorial Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre. West Kelowna Recreation staff will be in the park hosting games and activities for the kids. Food trucks will be operating during the concerts.

Part of the community connection will happen through Facebook. Join the conversation through the Facebook link on the City of West Kelowna’s homepage at www.westkelownacity.ca.

The lineup for Music in the Park on Aug. 17 is:

· Opening Act 6:40 p.m. – Impavid

· Headline Act: 8:00 p.m. – Oktopus

