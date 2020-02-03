Penticton Law Courts. (File)

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

An Oliver man charged with arson and assaulting a police officer in September will have to undergo a psychological assessment before a judge can decided if he is criminally responsible for the alleged offences.

Steve Joseph Godbout’s defense lawyer, James Pennington, told the judge his client had no memory of the alleged offences because Godbout, who is currently in custody on other charges, had been given an incorrect dosage of a psychiatric medication to deal with his mental health challenges.

According to Pennington, his client has undergone two different psych assessments related to other criminal matters in the past, including an assessment in 2017.

“The diagnoses in 2017 were substance abuse disorder, fire setting issues, which is what he is facing now, substance induced psychiatric issues and anti-social personality disorder,” said Pennington.

The Crown did not object to the request.

The judge agreed with Pennington’s request and ordered Godbout to undergo a psychological assessment within the next 30 days to decide if he is criminally responsible for the alleged offences.

Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer, arson in relation to an inhabited property and arson damaging property.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Most Read