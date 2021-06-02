Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)

Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing June 2

Oliver RCMP have arrested a man wanted for arson and break and enter in connection to a late-night fire set inside a pharmacy on Fairview Road.

Steven Gallagher, 28, was arrested after police put out a warrant for his arrest.

His arrest stems from a May 15 incident where a man broke into an Oliver pharmacy around 4 a.m. and lit multiple items on fire before fleeing the store.

The fire was one of many incidents that unfolded within a few hours that night in Oliver.

Police were first called to a property on Sandpoint Road after reports of gunshots. Officers attended and found no firearms or shooting and there were no reported injuries.

About an hour after the initial call, officers inside the Oliver RCMP detachment heard several loud bangs coming from the parking lot. A Ford Ranger pickup was observed speeding away from the area. Minutes later, the same pickup was reported to be on fire in a parking lot at Fairview Road and Main Street.

While officers were attending the vehicle fire there were reports of another blaze inside a pharmacy. Police called the string of incidents “very concerning” at the time.

Gallagher will be appearing via video for a bail hearing in Kelowna Tuesday, June 2.

The 28-year-old was previously sentenced to 14 days in jail in 2016 for breach of conditions in Oliver.

