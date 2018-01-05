Skip Rachel Homan (right) and her curling team of (left to right) Lisa Weagle, Joanne Courtney and Emma Miskew won the Olympic curling trial last month in Ottawa. The team will be at Big White Saturday for the official send-off of Canada’s 2018 Winter Olympic athletes.—Image: Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Members of Canada’s Winter Olympic team heading to the Pyeongchang games in South Korea next month will get an official send-off–Okanagan style—at Big White Ski Resort Saturday.

The send-off, one of the biggest events the ski hill has ever staged, will feature a day of festivities including free skating, a barbecue, live music, reduced-price tubing, introduction of, and a meet-and-greet with, the athletes who will be on hand, athlete introductions and a parade, as well as an after party.

“With Canadian artists performing on the main stage, sports activations and Molson Canadian flowing, we’ve made sure there’s no shortage of excitement as we send-off Team Canada athletes on Jan. 6,” said Big White in a news release.

“At this event, guests will be treated to an Olympic-style athlete introduction and parade, the opportunity to engage with athletes, an electrifying musical performance by Canadian headliner July Talk, and a technicolour laser and firework show.”

Related story: Big White to send off Olympians in style

The day’s activities get underway at 10 a.m. with the send off slated to start at 2:30 p.m.

Some of the athletes who will be in attendance will include members of the Rachel Homan women’s Olympic curling team—Homan, Joanne Courtney, Emma Miskew and Lisa Weagle, as well as Kevin Hill (snowboard cross), Meryeta O’Dine (snowboard cross), Tess Critchlow (snowboard cross), Ben Hebert (curling) and Scott Pfeifer (curling).

A number of other former Winter and Summer Canadian Olympians will also be on hand including:

• Jeff Christie, Two-time Olympian, luge

• Greg Edgelow, Barcelona 1992 Olympian, wrestling

• Sandra Jenkins, Turin 2006 Olympic bronze medallist, curling

• Arianne Jones, Sochi 2014 Olympian, luge

• Élise Marcotte, Two-time Olympian, synchronized swimming

• Maëlle Ricker, Vancouver 2010 Olympic gold medalist, snowboarding

• Joshua Riker-Fox, Beijing 2008 Olympian, modern pentathlon

• Brittany Rogers, Two-time Olympian, artistic gymnastics

• Hayley Wickenheiser, Four-time Olympic gold medalist, hockey

• Erica Wiebe, Rio 2016 Olympic gold medalist, wrestling

The opening ceremony will be hosted by former snowboard competitor and now television commentator Craig McMorris and former Canadian Olympic downhill skier Kelly Vanderbeek.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Runaway tire causes trouble on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Olympians to get Big White send-off Saturday

The ski hill east of Kelowna will host a party to wish the athletes well in PyeongChang next month

Kelowna area MP’s clash on Twitter

Liberal Stephen Fuhr and Conservative Dan Albas go back and forth on social media

Vehicles collide in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle crash in West Kelowna, Friday

Runaway tire causes trouble on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A tire that may have fallen off a semi caused a traffic delay in West Kelowna, Friday

Woman able to find housing after fire destroys home

With the help of friends, Laura McKinnon has a place to stay

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

Vernon woman missing

Linda Ruth Cunnington may have left to Vancouver Jan. 2

Kelowna’s community calendar

Take a look at some upcoming events from the Kelowna Capital News community calendar

Gallery rings in the new year with exhibition

Melany Nugent and Trent Noble’s exhibition runs at the Lake Country Art Gallery Jan. 13 to Feb. 25

Scholarship set up to honour the lives of Chloe and Aubrey Berry

Donations to support scholarships at Christ Church Cathedral School

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Kelowna’s unsolved crimes of the week

Help Crime Stoppers if you can identify either of these suspects

Most Read